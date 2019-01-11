My recent letter to the editor regarding the real danger of a major earthquake hitting our area did contain a typographical error that Wim de Vriend so graciously pointed out. We both apparently read the same Wikipedia article about the Cascadia Subduction Zone under the 'ghost forest' section which stated that “the land plummeted up to two meters during an earthquake”, which is about 6 feet not 66 feet. My mistake. You can see evidence of this locally at Sunset Bay at low tide when still preserved tree stumps are exposed.
Wim de Vreind also noted that the frequency interval was estimated to be 244 years while I stated a 500 year interval. Both were reported in the Wikipedia article under “Earthquake Timing”. The 500 year figure is based on the last 3,500 years (seven events) from geological (land based) evidence while the shorter interval is based on estimates from seafloor core evidence over the last 10,000 years (41 events) so either one might be correct depending on which you believe to be the most reliable.
While my home is definitely safe from any accident that might occur at the LNG storage facility, from what I can ascertain, Wim de Vriend shouldn’t be too concerned either as he lives more than 4 miles from the proposed LNG facility and on the sheltered side of the hill. Regardless, the LNG facility won’t affect either of our homes, but a 9.0 earthquake will bring utter devastation throughout Coos County including both of our places.
Keith Comstock
Myrtle Point