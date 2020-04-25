Sir: Earth day 50 is just over and I see that some people actually believe the world is coming to an end due to global warming. Wow, after 50 years of predictions in which the environmentalists have been wrong EVERY time, how can you believe them now? Michael Moore has a new movie out, I challenge anyone to watch it. It is on You Tube for free but is an hour and 40 minutes long. The movie is called "Planet of the Humans" if you care watch, but I warn you, if you have an open mind to the actual truth your ideas about renewable energy are going to change.
We have now been through 22 years of no global warming but the beat goes on. I ask you all, what are you willing to do without to save the planet? Your car? Air travel? Food? Heating your home? Just what will you be willing to do on a personal level to help the cause?
Mr. Editor, thanks for the chance to discuss the issues of the day, a good newspaper over all.
Michael Nagy
North Bend
