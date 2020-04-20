Monday, April 20, will mark 10 years since the BP Deepwater Horizon oil spill, followed two days later by the 50th anniversary of Earth Day—the same year a massive oil spill in Santa Barbara, CA awakened a consciousness among Americans about what we stand to lose when fossil fuel extraction goes horribly wrong.
While our nation is focused on the pandemic, the Trump administration continues its push to undermine environmental protection rules that have long safeguarded Oregon’s public health, natural resources and our jobs that depend on a healthy environment. The EPA is allowing polluting industries to self-regulate and the White House recently wrapped up a controversial public comment process to roll back key provisions of the National Environmental Policy Act (NEPA). While our country hurls towards an economic recession, with thousands and thousands of Oregonians having lost their jobs in the last several weeks and worrying about food and rent, the Trump Administration is offering to cut royalty rates for the oil and gas companies, one of the wealthiest industries on the planet. The very same businesses on Oregon’s coast that have been hit especially hard by the COVID-19 pandemic – Oregon’s fishing, tourism, recreation, and restaurant industries have all spoken out many times over the last couple of years about their fear of devastating losses, for example, if reckless policies like offshore drilling led to a major oil spill occurring on our coast or disregard for Oregon’s objection to Jordan Cove LNG led to another New Carissa catastrophe in Coos Bay.
Thank you,
Charlie Plybon, Surfrider Foundation Oregon Policy Manager
