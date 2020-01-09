In 2010, I was dealing with chronic migraines, asthma and severe chest pain; symptoms of overexposure to chemicals. No, I was not a factory worker, nor living in a smog-filled city. I have lived in the Bay Area my entire life, and was a teacher. My "tipping point" that year occurred when a student sprayed her perfume in the hallway outside my classroom. As I could no longer moderate the symptoms, I resigned my position and spent the next five years learning how to detox my body and minimize my exposures. Through research, I discovered that the chemicals that most affect me are phthalates, found in petroleum products, scented items, plastics, and many other manufactured goods.
During this time, my family went on a hike in the dunes. As we walked along the trail, I noticed my chest pain decreasing. Once we reached the heart of the dunes, the pain was totally gone! I had hoped it would not return, but just as it had waned on the way in, it increased on our walk back to the car. As I have studied ways to detox, I realized that the dunes are an "inert" environment, clean and chemical free. There is a great deal of sand and little else surrounding the sufferer with a nontoxic environment in which to heal. The pristine sea air that covers the dunes also aids tremendously in detoxing from environmental pollutants.
We all come in contact with toxic chemicals daily. Publications of all kinds are sounding the alarm. Toxic chemicals have even been detected in newborn babies recently. People respond to these exposures in various ways; allergies, joint pain, depression, insomnia, anxiety, lung and heart issues, cancer and more. Many in our area suffer from a number of these symptoms of exposure, and research indicates that this is a world-wide issue.
The dunes and beaches provide a respite from this toxicity. They are a medical marvel, especially coupled with the fresh, cool sea air that refreshes and cleanses our bodies with every breath. This is an area to protect and perhaps promote for its detoxifying properties for others in our world to come and heal. My purpose in sharing this information is to ask for your help in preventing the LNG plant from being allowed to threaten this incredibly unique and powerfully healing place.
Dana Childs
Coos Bay