This letter is concerning the Oregon Department of State Lands (DSL) and its consideration of a Removal-Fill permit for the Jordan Cove Liquefied Natural Gas Terminal in Coos Bay and the related pipeline which would carry natural gas to the terminal. Oregon law requires that when DSL issues a permit such as this, that permitted use is consistent with protection, conservation, and best use of water resources.
In the case of the Jordan Cove Terminal and pipeline, removal-fill would impact water resources through drilling, dredging, removing and filling dirt, building roads, laying pipe and using heavy equipment in sensitive areas. Removal-fill would necessitate cutting streamside and wetland vegetation, changing stream banks and aquatic habitats. Waters will be warmer and will suffer from turbidity. Removal-fill would impact 6 miles of wetlands and 485 waterway locations. It is unconscionable that removal-fill on this scale can be found to be protecting, conserving and best using water resources. This proposed fossil fuel project does not protect or conserve our waters. It would have an unprecedented and ruinous impact on Oregon's water resources. Jordan Cove threatens water for drinking, recreation, fish and aquatic life.
Jordan Cove would be another blow to our warming waters and decreasing fish. Drinking water for 116,000 Oregonians will be threatened.
DSL must say no to Jordan Cove and to removal-fill impacting our waterways and wetlands. Our water and our planet cannot stand degradation for the lifetime of this project.
Dena Turner
Portland