Dr. Martin Luther King saw intangible liberties as preeminent to personal sovereignty by saying, “When the architects of our Republic wrote the magnificent words of the Constitution and the Declaration of Independence, they were signing a promissory note to which every American was to fall heir. This note was a promise that all men- yes black men as well as white men-would be guaranteed the unalienable rights of life, liberty, and the pursuit of happiness.”
“I have a dream that one day this nation will rise up, live out the true meaning of its creed: ‘We hold these truths to be self-evident, that all men are created equal.’ I have a dream that my four little children will one day live in a nation where they will not be judged by the color of their skin but by the content of their character.”
“This will be the day when all of God’s children will be able to sing with new meaning. ‘My country, ‘tis of thee, sweet land of liberty, of thee I sing.”
Americans are individuals finding primary identity in pre-existing, natural, intangible liberties, and only secondarily in ethnicity, gender, class, or race. The philosophical doctrines adopted placed all on the same metaphysical plain from inception of the Republic. Standing for those principles produces a symphony of brotherhood and grants all an equal opportunity to prosper materially and spiritually.
But now Dr. King resides within monuments, while prominent, malleable constituencies condone and execute riots, anarchy, and treachery.
