I need to rant.
Is it stupid to expect those who legislate and administer the law to be honest, caring people?
Is it naive to want our elected officials to represent our values, not exclusively the selfish wants of large corporations and the very rich?
Is it wrong for me to judge as traitors to our country media outlets (Fox News, Sinclair Broadcasting, Breitbart, etc.) and individual commentators (Limbaugh, Hannity, Carlson, Levin, etc.) that manipulate the ignorance and emotions of their uneducated audience into believing, fervently, that Democrats are evil and today’s Republican Party and its leaders are America’s saviors?
Is it okay to let pass blatant violations of the law — for instance, the destruction of the postal service — designed to benefit the political fortunes of a president if you support that president?
If you are white and, especially, male, what gives you the right to believe that minorities are not entitled to the same rights, opportunities and respect that you yourself are provided?
Is it that easy for you to accept the response “There are always a few bad apples” when confronted so repeatedly with instances of police brutality toward and the murder of African Americans, none deserving aggressive confrontation?
I recall vividly every one of the 14 or 15 Republican Party candidates for President on the stage of one of the Republican Party debates in 2016 not raising their hands when instructed by the debate moderator, “Raise your hand if you believe that climate change is real and caused by human behavior.” Which is more important to you: loyalty to your party’s dogma or the survival of the human species?
Lies, lies, lies! Which you take as fact if they adhere to your political beliefs. Are you that sort of person — believing the present excrement offered by Republicans today, Sunday, Sept. 20, that it is perfectly okay to rush through the nomination and acceptance of a new Supreme Court justice when there are less that 50 days left to the next presidential election when during President Obama’s last year in office (10 months before the 2016 election) Mitch McConnell refused to hold a hearing to consider Obama’s nomination to fill a sudden Supreme Court justice vacancy?
The least among us should never determine our country’s fate. Trump and his enablers would have us be Putin’s greatest accomplishment.
Harold Titus
Florence
