Letter to the Editor

Support local journalism by subscribing today! Click Here to see our current offers.

If you stand on a street corner and hold a sign proclaiming: White Power — White Lives Matter, you will be labeled racist. Are you not equally racists when you appear on the same street corner with a sign stating Black Power — Black Lives Matter?

In today's politically correct society, if you use the term "colored people" you will be labeled racist. Is it not also racist to use the term "people of color?"

What is the answer?

"Judge a man, not by the color of his skin, rather (by) the character of his works!" 

David Rose

Myrtle Point

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

The World's Latest E-Edition

Connect With Us


Email Newsletters



Load comments