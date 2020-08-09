If you stand on a street corner and hold a sign proclaiming: White Power — White Lives Matter, you will be labeled racist. Are you not equally racists when you appear on the same street corner with a sign stating Black Power — Black Lives Matter?
In today's politically correct society, if you use the term "colored people" you will be labeled racist. Is it not also racist to use the term "people of color?"
What is the answer?
"Judge a man, not by the color of his skin, rather (by) the character of his works!"
David Rose
Myrtle Point
