Attention, users of Simpson Park and any tree lovers out there. The City of North Bend has put out a request for bids to clear cut most of the south half of Simpson Park. This will destroy the most historic part of the park and our heritage with it. The trees to be taken are all marked with orange Xs on the trunks of the trees, but facing into the park. They are not visible to passersby. All the giant redwoods but two or three are to go, as are the giant Monterey cypresses, almost certainly planted by L. J. Simpson, North Bend City founder, before he deeded the land to the city in 1915. That makes them over 100 years old. The redwoods should easily live to be 1000 years old or more. That is what is called HERITAGE. In addition, two big leaf maples, a half dozen or more large Douglas firs and about a dozen specimen trees are doomed.
I’ve learned indirectly, that the Parks Director wants them gone because they are shading out the playground. Why was the playground constructed where it would be shaded out, if that is a concern? Why not place it where the museum was — much sunnier and less windy conditions? Much cheaper to move the playground than remove the trees in question which would normally be expensive. Yes, access to the new parks headquarters would have to be reconfigured, but is doable.
This decision is a terrible one and badly needs to be reconsidered — for financial reasons, for climate warming and for future park users. Playgrounds are important but many of us go to the parks for the trees. Let’s keep as many of them as we can.
Steve Skinner
North Bend
