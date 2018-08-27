To the recent letters insinuating that the local anti-LNG movement is being financed by the Russians, I can only sing: “Wouldn’t it be loverly?” Although the ruble is isn’t worth much these days, even a few thousand could have been helpful, to a group forever short of money.
Having said that, I cannot deny that sinister foreigners with deep pockets have been meddling in our local politics. In May 2017 Coos County voted on a ballot measure that was bound to fail because of its ideological pretenses, including hostility to “fossil fuels” and claiming civil rights for rivers and trees. Even the local anti-LNG group opposed and disavowed it. But on the tiny chance that it might endanger Jordan Cove, a local committee called “Save Coos Jobs”, headed by Joe Benetti, sprang up to oppose it. Luckily for the “Save Coos Jobs” dignitaries, they needed to donate no money and do no work, since Jordan Cove paid for a $700,000 campaign to defeat the measure. They even paid for a post-election victory party — at Benetti’s restaurant. And that entire campaign was run by a P.R. firm in Portland. Why look for Russians when we’ve got Canadians — and Portlanders?
That election was not the only evidence of alien connivers plotting to take over Coos Bay. The reason why our County Commissioners always say YES to whatever Jordan Cove asks is the legal bribe they’ve been getting from the Canadian gas speculators, ever since 2007. That bribe is disguised as a lease by Jordan Cove of our underused, County-owned natural gas pipeline. Although they have never used that pipeline, the continuing lease payments, for essentially nothing, amount to $300,000 a year. That lease even promises the county a $200,000 bonus “if and when” Jordan Cove breaks ground. At the courthouse, money speaks louder than public safety.
So I repeat, why worry about Russians? I doubt that the Kremlin has pockets as deep as those of the Canadians from Calgary.
Wim de Vriend
Coos Bay