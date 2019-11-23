A principal goal of environmental regulatory agencies is to grant permits that enable corporations to legally pollute our air, water and even to destroy whole ecosystems.
So it comes as no surprise that the FEIS (Final Environmental Impact Statement) released by the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission found, in summary, that construction of the Jordan Cove LNG export terminal and pipeline would have cumulative “temporary, long-term and permanent impacts” to the environment, air quality, public safety, natural and cultural resources. These will, according to the report, be rendered “less than significant” if staff recommendations and mitigation measures are followed. This FEIS is essentially identical to a previous FEIS despite tens of thousands of comments filed by project opponents.
This unfortunately predictable outcome happens because our current system does not employ a zero-tolerance policy and has a liberal view of what constitutes damage or impact offering nary a word about climate change. The environmental regulatory system is designed to tolerate "legal" limits of toxins in our air, water, and soil as an unpleasant albeit necessary consequence of commerce.
It is neither acceptable nor is it necessary to poison the environment to engage in commerce. In fact, it is the antithesis of a sustainable and responsible economy. But to stop harmful unsustainable developments like Jordan Cove and Pacific Connector Gas Pipeline we have to first acknowledge that working within an "environmental protection" system complicit with industry is activism’s failure not the system's failure. Rather than pledging obedience to an unjust system, activists across the country and around the world need to become civilly disobedient in the name of justice, true sustainability and the environment.
In 2019 alone, Uganda, Bangladesh, Columbia and Sweden have introduced or recognized the right of nature and rivers to flourish, thrive and naturally evolve as a direct means of collapsing the regulatory destruction of the environment. The Yurok Tribe recognized legal rights of the Klamath River. Exeter and Nottingham, New Hampshire enacted laws securing the right to a “stable and healthy climate” and freedom from “chemical trespass.”
Even the National Lawyers Guild this year amended the organization’s constitution to include the rights of nature, stating “human rights and the rights of ecosystems shall be regarded as more sacred than property interests ... ”
Stop cooperating with the system. Join the rights of nature movement and help change the system. Our planet depends on you. Cooscommons.org or email cooscommons@gmail.com.
Mary Geddry
Coquille