The Jordan Cove project can be summed up very simply: Pembima gets rich off the degradation of our environment; danger to our citizenry and the advance of climate catastrophe.
Some people would do anything for money no matter the cost to the planet and this is a prime example. The pipeline and the unfathomably dangerous tsunami earthquake zone terminal, is garlic to a vampire regarding tourism and those interested in relocating to Oregon’s southern coast.
Opt for sustainable, safe economic projects, not the lowest common denominator. Have some forethought and creativity and authentic concern for the incredible area in which we are lucky enough to live. Operative word: live. We’re better than this. Don’t let them fool you.
You have free articles remaining.
Billie Thomas
Bandon