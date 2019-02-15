Ode to Oregon voters: People of Eugene and Portland, how do you like your anti-disposal vote of sanctuary state status laws? Are you willing to increase your taxes to make up for the $2 million, per year, that law enforcement is shorted? Bear in mind we have thousands in caravans headed our way! Let's be stupidly naïve and assume that all these thousands are good, honest, non-criminal folks! No murderers, gang members, sex trade peddlers, drug pushers, robbers, or job takers. Not to mention those that won't be paying their hospital bills, or those using our schools and our social programs. How many of us citizens will become gold star families? I'm not a wisher of ill will; however, I hope all gold star families live in Eugene and Portland. Vote, yes, but vote intelligently. Don't cut off your nose to spite your face. I don't wish you folks any harm, but you truly deserve what you get. And, I for one, hope you reap plenty! Now thanks to Portland's actions, we just opened a wide door for terrorists too. I love Oregon, but we sure have people in power who are twice stupid!
Terry Bernhardt
Coquille