The many environmental impacts of the proposed Jordan Cove Energy Project continue to be identified by citizens, scientists, and state and federal agencies responsible for protecting the environment of our region. But there’s another kind of impact already affecting the integrity and right of citizen participation in the decision-making process of our area’s governing bodies.
We have learned from required filings with the Oregon Secretary of State of large JCEP campaign contributions to several state and local office holders and the potential this has to influence their decisions. Right now our local and county government processes handling the JCEP applications for zoning changes and construction related permits affecting our bay are being abused and degraded by aggressive and burdensome tactics designed to overwhelm and discourage the public’s rightful participation in the functions of government. Over the last few months, massive permit and zoning submittals were presented to the cities of Coos Bay, North Bend, and to Coos County, all pretty much at the same time, with quick decisions desired on all.
Most of us like to see efficient government action, but the quickness Pembina and its representative law firm, Perkins Coie LLP of Portland desire and the right to participation citizens expect have become mutually exclusive. The City of Coos Bay Planning Commission received a total 16,845-page submittal for the zoning changes and permits Jordan Cove wants — that’s a stack of documents 8 feet, 7 inches high! The City of North Bend received a submittal over 14,000 pages and Coos County has a submittal totaling close to 17,000 pages. If members of our various commissions, councils and the public read 50 pages of very technical and legal details every night trying to become fully informed, it’s easy to calculate how long that would take to complete a first read through. It’s not surprising a North Bend official recused himself as unable to accomplish that task, having other responsibilities. Though unreported, I think others have probably felt the same way.
In the legal world, these submittals are known as a “document dump” designed not so much to support a persuasive case, but as an unfriendly, hostile act with an underlying intention to overwhelm, intimidate, and discourage those receiving them. This kind of maneuver is abusive to us all and is especially corrosive to the value we have of a citizen’s right of participation in our governments’ decision-making.
Steve Miller
Coos Bay