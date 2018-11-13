Looking at the headlines of The World on Tuesday, Oct. 27, 2015, top row on the left top of page. Serving Oregon's South Coast since 1878! This is 130 years ago! I'm so proud to be able to subscribe to this great, great news paper.
Headlines from L to R. Tsunami vulnerable towns grapple with safety. Below: As Pacific north west prepares for the "big one", fourth paragraph: "The devastating 2011 earthquake in Japan was a reminder of a major image threat lurking off the Pacific Northwest coast. A 600-mile long fault has not produced a major earthquake since 1700 but could do so at anytime. The fault is called the Cascadia Subduction Zone."
What I've read about the times between the subduction zone earthquakes, they seem to occur about every 300 years.
Does Coos Bay, North Bend, Eastside, Glasgow, Millington, Sunnyvale, need an enormous tank full of natural gas at the mouth of our bay of Coos?
The Japanese tsunami had tidal waves of 135 feet high.
Oregon Department of Geology, winter 2012, "The 2011 Japan earthquake and tsunami: Lessons for the Oregon Coast". National police agency of Japan. 15,845 were confirmed killed and another 3,380 are still missing.
As you're driving around anywhere on our main roads (streets) you have to see the numerous blue and grey signs with a tsunami wave in the background and the words "evacuation route". Ever wonder why they're there?
Dick Anderson
North Bend