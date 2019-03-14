The television ads of the Pembina professional actors working in an imaginary business office, is this the Coos Bay office?
Also, on March 2 letters to the editor, I quote, "25,000 jobs just became available." I am sure there are quite a few choke setters saw mill, loggers out of work in our beautiful Coos County, but are they qualified or being trained for handling one of the most dangerous, highly explosive products in our Coos Bay community?
I expect there will be the usual "no smoking" signs installed. 25,000 jobs?
Does anybody think there are any qualified people, workers that live in this area, let alone 25,000 job seekers?
Dick Anderson
North Bend