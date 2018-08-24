The Coos Bay Area, North Bend area, as we all know, faces substantial economic challenges stemming from its geographical isolation and its continued reliance on natural resource based industries.
The challenges posed to our economic vitality are numerous, and effectively serving the needs of our communities in Salem requires knowledge, experience and perseverance. That is why I urge everyone in House district 9, regardless of party affiliation to vote for Caddy Mckeown. Caddy Mckeown grew up in our community, and witnessed the struggles our logging, crabbing and fishing industries have faced.
Serving as commissioner for the Port of Coos Bay, Caddy secured the funding necessary to revive the Coos Bay Rail link, providing a more expedient and cost effective way for our local lumber industry to sell their products across the state. In the legislature, Caddy has fought to protect the vitality of our fishing and crabbing industries. Following her election to the legislature, Caddy has developed into an incredibly accomplished legislator, who is able to reliably deliver policies that address the problems in our district and throughout the state. Caddy oversaw formulation and implementation of the largest infrastructure investment in the history of the state. While being a Democrat, Caddy has worked hard to deliver bipartisan legislation that reflect the true needs and values of the bay area.
Caddy’s opponent can lay claim to none of these things. Having moved here from Arizona a few years, she cannot claim to know our community or our struggles. If one wishes to effectively serve our community, one needs to know our community.
Caddy has seen our communities struggles in real life, and has delivered real solutions. Caddy has developed a strong reputation in the legislature, and it is my belief that she would have ascended to house leadership by this point had it not been for her moderate position...a sentiment shared by many in the legislature. If we wish to see our community thrive, Caddy Mckeown has the local knowledge, experience and connections necessary to help our community do so.
Cayce Hill
Coos Bay