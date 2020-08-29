I'm so mad I could spit. I ordered an art print on Aug. 13 and was told it would arrive by Aug. 21. I used the FedEx tracking number and they said it had been left at my door on Aug. 24 at 1:48 p.m. Not true. Today is Aug. 26 and still no package!
So I called the FedEx Customer Complaint number, finally got a human being and ended up being told there was nothing he could do for me and I should contact the supplier.
OK, I called the supplier and was told that they have had a lot of complaints about FedEx deliveries and they would send me another art print. I asked if they could send it through the Post Office this time and, no, it would have to be FedEx. Maybe they have a contract?
So, we'll see what happens. If you're ever bored, google FedEx complaints. Wow, there are a lot of disgruntled people who never got their packages and the delivery person lied about dropping it off.
There are business people who would just love to take over the postal service and make it a private company. Based on my experience today, I doubt that would give us better service. In fact, I'm betting it would be far worse!
Lorraine Pool
Bandon
