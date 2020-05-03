The comments in The World from North Bend City Manager Terence O’Connor in the April 28 article “Vote has consequences” are factual on Measure 5.
*Measure 5, led by an unelected activist, in a “tax revolt” passed in November 1990. It passed because our property taxes would be lower, and they did go down.
*Measure 5 amended Oregon’s Constitution: It took away our right to vote yearly on every city, county and public school’s normal operating budget in the State of Oregon.
*Measure 5 transferred responsibility to fund schools from school districts in every county, to the State of Oregon.
*Measure 5 allowed the State of Oregon to set an arbitrary 3% cap on property values; allowing the value to rise only 3% yearly. This maneuver cut and continues to cut funding for all services to citizens in our cities and county; their employees provide those services to us.
*Measure 5 was designed to starve city and county’s taxing ability that strictly served local citizens in every county in the State.
Measure 5 was also designed to have funding picked up by an Oregon sales tax which never happened and is like beating a dead horse in Oregon.
The ‘costs’ mount locally as our cities and county governments grapple with ever-shrinking funding for services provided by local public works, police, and fire. Those employees who provide direct services to every city and county resident; but now faced to do-with-out vital tools and enough employees to deliver the services we need, especially police protection.
At the same time Salem thrives by being in full control of the money needed on our local front line to provide every-day services that every family needs. What are those services? You may have forgotten since Measure 5 took away our valuable right vote on them.
Think about needing an ambulance or facing a robbery in progress with Coos County Sheriff Department’s radio tower now in failing mode and seldom can serve Deputies and EMTs in our rural areas! Think of the condition of Coquille’s city streets, a maze of broken pavement patching’s! Think of Myrtle Point’s high school cracking and in danger of falling and taking structurally sound areas with it. Think of the number of police North Bend is faced with losing, even though that city tried to solve the problem by tapping into CBNB Water Board money.
All local taxing districts were cut off at the ankle by Measure 5, now the cuts are up to our knees, you know where it bites us next. Because we couldn’t vote, looming problems were not discussed or fought for in the used-to-be very public budgeting process with yearly elections. That lack also brings the loss of community spirit, lack of pulling together. Problems mounted and were ignored because ever-tighting budgets could not fund problems.
Without the right to vote, maybe some forgot the vital services citizens need every day?
Local taxing districts provide hundreds of employees to deliver services of police, fire, ambulance, planning and public works to citizens living in cities and in the county. Generally underfunded they work to keep city streets and county roads in good repair; deliver clean water to city homes and businesses; flow city citizen’s bodily wastes into treatment plants; respond to uncountable dangerous duties when we call the Police 24-7; also Firemen or EMTs with trucks and ambulance standing by; they will transport city and county residents to city hospitals, maybe multiple times over a resident’s life-span – and will eventually take each one of us directly to the morgue. If you call for Firemen, they will put out a fire in your home, barn, business or your dog-house, if in the city or a county fire district. All this happens locally for us, while the State of Oregon funds the needs of our school system. Salem controls the money while our local services starve for lack of funding. Communities don’t pull together unless they vote together to fund their services.
Discuss how to get our vote back and not raise taxes!
Patti Strain
Myrtle Point (Former 1980s Coquille City Manager)
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In