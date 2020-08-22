Mallory Dittmer, Postmaster, North Bend
Dear Ms. Dittmer:
I have lived on Stanton Avenue for many years and the person who delivered our mail in the past “Retired Jerry” never mentioned any safety issues with mail on his route.
Can you explain what the safety issues are?
The location where you located your curbside cluster on Ohio Street is near a blind intersection, narrow street and limited parking. People using these boxes create a traffic hazard for cars, foot traffic and bicycles trying to weave around cars stopped using the boxes you installed.
The bigger safety concern will be the impact on the large number of senior citizens that live in our area. How many lives have been saved by an observant postman over the years?
How will the disabled seniors with limited mobility traverse using a cane or walker on a muddy gravel road with no sidewalk? Ohio Avenue pavement is dangerous because it is very uneven ground. Seniors depend on home delivery for medications and food deliveries that the post office provides.
Rain sleet or snow we always had a postman come by our home and many seniors feel they provide some needed security. It may not be part of their job duties but the truth is lives are saved every day because of postal workers. The baby boomers are still retiring and we represent the largest population of the retirees the United States has ever had. We live longer and there are more of us at home. Many are single family seniors. Please don’t drop the ball on Grandma and Grandpa.
Maybe we can help address your delivery safety concerns. Our past delivery person “Retired Jerry” always had our mail in our box at noon, you could set your watch by his mail delivery. Now we get our mail around 2 p.m. Is it possible you could give Jerry a call and seek his advice?
Thank you for your service and God Bless America.
Charles Erickson
North Bend
