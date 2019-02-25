Editorials are understood to reside in a venue set apart for political and other biases. The World has been good about printing all respectable opinions. However, there is also an expectation that political agendas will be at least muted in community news coverage.
I am disappointed at the chronic and increasingly obvious slant in your news reporting, celebrating the local Democrat Party, while obfuscating coverage of the local Republican Party. During the 2018 election cycle, Theresa and I were pleased to see our own friends within the Democrat Party featured regularly regarding their headquarters opening, and various happy public events, etc.
Your February 19, 2019, edition certainly continued this, with a lengthy front-page feature of their event honoring pre-Republican U.S. presidents. However, your staff chose to cap that “news” text with an incongruous insult of us Republicans, demeaning our character. For most of last year, our local Republican Party fielded a fantastic headquarters in a historic building in the heart of downtown. We had numerous public events with lots of crowds and fun, some of which was covered by other regional media, but never by The World. Your dichotomous coverage of this is blatant, more serving of private division than public discourse. That is your right to do so, as is ours to call you out for your undisguised yet enigmatic journalistic partisanship.
Stan Avery
Bandon