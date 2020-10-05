I understand that this forum is used to hear people’s opinions. A good way to get a feel for what the community is feeling and thinking. The problem is that many people have forgotten the difference between what a fact is and what an opinion is. Two very basic words that have no true definition anymore with how people throw their words around now.
It would be great if people would stop acting like their opinions are factual and when people produce facts, they need to back them up with proof. Physical proof and not hearsay. People are tired of hearing people run at the mouth about things they know nothing about.
How can a recent letter writer publicly make accusations without proof? Has the letter writer seen the Proud Boys do the things he is talking about or is it all just being plagiarized from something he has heard? Anybody can make accusations about other people and organizations. Most people don’t realize that slander and defamation of character is also illegal. Just because laws are not respected anymore does not mean anybody with integrity should take advantage of no accountability.
People need to start speaking the truth and realize if they don’t know what is true, then quit being lazy and do a little bit of research or go out and experience first hand what goes on in the world around you. The only true way to know for sure what goes on is to see if first hand, not to just repeat what is fed to you.
Perry Holman
Coos Bay
