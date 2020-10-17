Dick Anderson is man of integrity

I have known Dick and Sue Anderson for many years.

Dick Anderson is a man of high integrity and solid common sense. He has a calm domineer and a quick wit. You only have to talk to him for a short time to realize that he actually cares about what you have to say.

Dick Anderson has a strong grasp on the issues important to his constituents and is a person you can depend on to do what he says he will do.

I’m voting for Dick Anderson because Oregon needs a different way to move forward, and Dick Anderson has the best way.

Very sincerely

Les Pluard – Owner

Vista Construction, Lincoln City

