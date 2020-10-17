Dick Anderson is man of integrity
I have known Dick and Sue Anderson for many years.
Dick Anderson is a man of high integrity and solid common sense. He has a calm domineer and a quick wit. You only have to talk to him for a short time to realize that he actually cares about what you have to say.
Dick Anderson has a strong grasp on the issues important to his constituents and is a person you can depend on to do what he says he will do.
I’m voting for Dick Anderson because Oregon needs a different way to move forward, and Dick Anderson has the best way.
Very sincerely
Les Pluard – Owner
Vista Construction, Lincoln City
