Ballot measure 6-177 reduced North Bend’s “Public Safety Fee” from $30 to $15. Included in the measure was language to the effect of “this measure will result in no police coverage between 11 PM and 7 AM, North Bend Fire won’t respond to medical calls anymore, and we won’t show up if somebody is trespassing on your property.” That language, though, was added by the city. It was added to discourage voters from passing the measure; a threat to the citizens of North Bend. To that effect, a judge declared that that language could only be on the ballot if that was, in fact, what the city intended to do if the measure passed.
Well, the threat didn’t work; the measure passed. The citizens voted, overwhelmingly, to spare themselves that $180/year. So, did the city do as it claimed it would do and reduce police coverage? Of course not. The department still has around-the-clock police coverage. They were always going to continue coverage. They lied to you. “So what?” You say “rent-seeking bureaucrats always lie.” Well, yes, the thing is that lying to induce somebody to take a particular action is called fraud. Ya’ know, fraud? That old criminal chestnut people spend years wearing orange suits as penalty for committing? Specifically, committing fraud to influence an election outcome is known as election fraud.
So, now, the city has their eyes set on another line item they wish to steal from: the swimming pool. Soon, they are going to say “Sorry, we can’t afford to keep the pool open, anymore.” Well, they can afford to keep the pool open. They are simply trying to reallocate the money for your swimming pool to their ineffectual police department.
Don’t let them get away with this. Demand that they make good on exactly what you voted for. Demand that (virus response permitting) they re-open the pool without taking any more of your money. Furthermore, tell your city officials that their failed attempt at election fraud did not go unnoticed, and that any future attempts will result in our insistence on referral for criminal prosecution.
Hank Mardukas
Coos Bay
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In