Re: Skarlatos is deceiving us
While reading this I couldn’t help shake my head while laughing through the tears. The only person deceiving us is DeFazio.
His attack ads have not only been deceiving but pathetic.
In one, he claims to have a veteran whose statement that while in the Military, he didn’t have to follow orders, and in yet another, he has three women sitting around talking about rumors they heard.
DeFazio does in fact live on a luxurious “house Boat” while in DC.
DeFazio has, in fact, lost complete touch with the voters of our region and DeFazio has been in congress longer than most of his voters have been alive.
It’s time for a change in DC. If not, we’re just going to have more of the same and the same is exactly what you’re going to get.
Robert Benjamin
Myrtle Point
