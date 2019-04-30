I am deeply disturbed by the recent television commercials put forth by the Jordan Cove Energy Project corporation, Pembina. It is stated that they “will restore the coho salmon habitat, lost long ago.” In saying that, they misrepresent the salmon’s plight on several levels.
In the first place, what makes the Pembina corporate board think that their money is able to fix a salmon habitat that people and government have been trying to repair for decades? It is a complex issue that has a lot to do with habitat that has been or is being degraded by humans for years. Many government, private and volunteer people have worked endlessly to improve conditions for all salmonids, including the coho or silver. Is this corporation showing up at the last minute with a magic wand? Do I believe them? Read on.
The second part of this advertisement that gives me a chill is what they are not telling you. The 3-foot pipeline will come from the east, from the direction of Old Wagon Road, crawling over those steep slopes and down into the bay at Kentuck Inlet. Look at a map and find Kentuck inlet, a wide stream flowing clean out of the Coast Range; the coho belong here. Jordan Cove is planning to trench deeply along this route, coming down off those hills and burying that pipeline right down the middle of the water and into the bay, destroying salmonid eggs and juveniles. That is why they are offering restoration here. They say that they will only work on it when there are no fish present in the stream. Lesson No. 1 about coho, they spend a full year in the waterways before leaving for open ocean.
Thirdly, if you feel your best interests are safely represented by your politicians, including city and county planning commissioners, then please check the campaign donations they received from the Jordan Cove Energy Project. Visiting the state capitol to speak with elected officials Rep. Caddy McKeown, Rep. Arnie Roblan and Rep. David Brock-Smith, we heard them state their support for the project, rather than the growing majority of people against this project. Ten years from now, when this project goes belly-up because Asia stops buying, your children and grandchildren will be left with the pieces of what was once healthy fisheries that fed multitudes for thousands of years.
Darcy Grahek
Bandon