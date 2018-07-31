Animal cruelty is the worst kind of cruelty after child cruelty.
To the person or persons who dumped a 'declawed' cat in the Crestview area in Reedsport. How could that poor cat possibly survive. Shame and shame again on you. How pure evil is it to do such a thing.
Thank goodness I have a very gentle cat that 'talked' that poor starving thing to my back door.
I have no idea how it survived for as long as it did. It is terribly afraid, pure skin and bones but I will make it well if that is possible.
Declawing cats is a really horrible thing to do. It not only ensures they starve to death in a bad situation, it also destroys the long-term use of their lower joints.
Vets who even do this should be shamed.
Margie Maxwell
Reedsport