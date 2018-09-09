I was born in 2001, months before 9/11. Most people I've gone to school with were born between 2000 and 2002. We grew up with mass shootings, drug epidemics, a financial crisis, climate change, and the still continuing racism, sexism, xenophobia, and bigotry of our nation.
Though, one thing we grew up will be extraordinarily important in solving these issues. The Internet.
It's a thing about my generation that generally gets us criticism from older generations. To an extent, it seems we're known for being "attached to our screens".
That can be good and bad, but it all depends on how we utilize the internet.
Our phones are tools, providing us with endless information, communication, and interaction. So if we use our phones to research issues, discuss them with others, and try and find solutions to them, or just to contribute to society, we can see real change in this country.
However, if all we use our phones for is entertainment, or selfies, or any number of things that I see other kids using their phones for, how can we be surprised when older generations look at us like the lazy, screen-attached generation disconnected from reality with no real aspirations or motivation?
Our generation seriously has the chance to take control of our future and it just takes all of our effort and attention.
But nothing is going to require our effort and attention more than the 2018 midterm election.
It is quite possible, almost certain, that our future as a nation depends on this election.
I believe if we vote blue this election, we can get these issues dealt with and possibly solved.
We need to use our phones to register to vote, get informed on issues, candidates, and news, and stay updated on them, connect with our govt, and we show up at the polls, we will not just achieve change but we will prove our power and our motivation to the older generations, and we can have more control over our nation.
There are more voters in the baby boomer generations than in our generation, and a lot of them voted for Trump in 2016, so the question is, are we going to sit by and let our nation be degraded anymore, or are we going to take matters into our own hands and take our power to the polls?
Cameron Langley
Coos Bay