We recently came across a YouTube video of Chuck Schumer's remarks regarding immigration to our country. His language was very direct and unequivocal in opposing any illegals from immigrating to the U.S.
What, we ask, has changed? Or are his current actions the result of his avowed declaration of resisting his president at every turn, and at every opportunity?
Perhaps The World will not allow the posting of the YouTube site which is: youtu.be/MdAyn89hFIo?t=1--, however, it would be a disservice to their readers not to do so.
We encourage folks to copy and paste to their browser, watch the video, and decide for themselves what is going on in today's politics.
Oliver Woods
North Bend