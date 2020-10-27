Many Americans — whoever they support — feel the first Presidential debate went terribly off the rails. People naturally speculate on who the winners and losers are in debates, but in that disastrous exchange, the losers were plainly us, the American voter. At its best and historically, the basic purpose of debating in an election process is to supply citizens with important information from office seekers that will help support a voter’s choice among the candidates. Where that’s interrupted or prevented there is a denial of the public’s right to know.
While our local election debates are typically civil, sometimes friendly, it’s unfortunate that some of this election’s debates sponsored by the League of Women Voters and available online had to be canceled. The result is that voters were denied important information debating can reveal about the candidates asking for our votes. For many of us who get little news on the workings of our city and county governments, we are further restricted in our understanding of the issues and specific views of the candidates and what to expect in the policies they might enact when debates are canceled.
Three candidates for two positions in Coos Bay and Coos County governments declined to participate in the current debates. First, Mark Daily declined to debate for Mayor of Coos Bay, followed by Joe Benetti’s withdrawal, leaving the third candidate, Steven St Mathew McSweeny, unable to participate. In the election for a position on the Coos County Board of Commissioners, the incumbent Bob Main, declined an opportunity to debate his opponent Katy Eymann, effectively terminating voters’ ability to hear those two candidates’ views presented side-by-side.
There may be valid reasons for a refusal to participate in a debate, but whatever the reason, that withholds from citizens the opportunity to see candidates present their ideas in answer to questions from the public, so the public can compare their responses and better inform their votes. When we have to make our election choices based on less information, we voters can be the losers in the election and the government that results.
Steve Miller
Coos Bay
