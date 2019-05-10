United Way’s Day of Caring was an amazing experience. I was visiting a housebound friend who has been unable to work on her property for a couple years and has been upset by its appearance. A team of 10 volunteers (mostly from BLM) arrived with lawn mowers, a chain saw, weed whackers, etc., and lots of energy and enthusiasm. Within an hour and half, her place went through an amazing transformation. The volunteers were careful to follow her directions and the leader even took time to visit briefly at the end. She was so thrilled, all aglow, and marveled at the wonderful, caring people in our community. I was in awe. Thanks to all the volunteers who donated time, event sponsors, and The United Way for organizing the event. It’s great to be part of such a caring community!
Jean Boynton
Coos Bay