This week Bandon has lost a giant in our community. Dan Almich, the founder of New Artists Productions (along with Anita and Daniel), has been very ill for a long time. But just last week, in his hospital bed, he was putting the finishing touches to his new play and the audition (actually, Dan always had a part for every young person who came to audition) was planned for last Sunday.
Dan, Anita and Daniel have made an extraordinary difference in a generation of young lives in our area. They tailored their events to the current talents of their young actors. For several years they organized a vocal coach at the community college who worked with a number of gifted vocalists. Several of those young people went to Carnegie Hall in New York annually for two to three years to perform. What an amazing highlight and inspiration in their lives.
New Artists has put on several performances annually at the Sprague for over 20 years. The variety has been amazing and fun and Dan wrote many of the productions himself and Anita made the costumes. They have done this freely, with no charge for anyone willing to "learn their lines" and put their personality into creating a special character.
Dan was one member of a small group who dreamed up the idea of a real theater in Bandon. They created a great design that is an acoustic marvel and then raised the money to make it happen.
It has always been special to see the young actors crowd around Dan after a play as they saw the pride of their success reflected in his eyes and he had unique praise for each one of them as he accepted their hugs and beaming smiles.
This community is infinitely richer because Dan, Anita and Daniel chose this as their home. I feel immense gratitude for having experienced the true spirit of giving that Dan brought to every life he touched.
Gail McClave
Bandon