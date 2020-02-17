Crime statistics in The World newspaper are not accurate. Nobody is going to believe the crime rate is down in Coos County and Coos Bay area. Tweakers are stealing anything they can and people can't drive through Coos Bay without seeing these people on every corner.
Reports may be down because people don't call police because they know these tweakers will be back out before the ink on the report is dry. I see the phony numbers behind these crime reports as a way for law enforcement to try and convince us the crime rate is better.
Wallace Jerry
Coquille