Kudos to the Charleston Fishing Families group for putting up the "Crab Pot Christmas Tree" by the bridge! Fishermen donated old crab pots for the "tree" at a time when they are busy getting ready for the Dungeness Crab season next week. Another big kudo for donations to hard pressed fishing crews to purchase their commercial licenses from the state to start the season! Donations to the CFF always go to a great cause, you can find them on their facebook page.
Kathleen Hornstuen
Coos Bay
