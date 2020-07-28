Two hundred eighty five corona-related deaths in Oregon so far. Four million Oregon residents.
Look up how many vehicle deaths there were last year: 489. With all of the safety enhancements, laws for seatbelts, companies and government trying to limit the number of fatal car crashes.
Both have become highly regulated, COVID, of course, with extreme restrictions.
It is easy to say that without these restrictions, everyone would assume more vehicle deaths would occur and more COVID deaths would occur. A fairly even playing field. Fairly even stats.
So why do people fight so fiercely about COVID and not cars, or whatever comparison you wish to use? People could get rid of their cars because they risk killing other people. Innocent people. It happens every single day of the week. Every time you get into a car, no matter how good of a driver you are, you could kill yourself, your children or strangers on the road from simply a flat tire while driving on the highway. Out of the driver's control but still deadly.
You can get upset at someone for not wearing a mask if you choose to, but you also need to realize how many times in a day you put the lives of people around you at risk in every other way. Just because corona has become political, does not mean that you should stand there and belittle someone for not wearing a mask while you can easily kill someone with your car in five minutes. That is the definition of a hypocrite: Accusing others for not caring about risking people’s lives while you turn around and do it multiple times a day.
“Those who live in glass houses should not throw stones."
Perry Holman
Coos Bay
