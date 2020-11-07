No.1 RTPCR False Positives: Any known virus must first be isolated in a pure culture in order to have a valid test result. Ref: Page 39 @https://www.fda.gov/media/134922/download
No. 2 94% of COVID-19 fatalities had comorbidities and 80% of those had multiple comorbidities.
Ref: YouTube:CDC Admits 94% of Covid-19 Deaths Had Comorbidities.
No. 3 Falsified death certificates. Dr. And Senator Scott Jensen explains how it’s being done @Dr.ScottJensen/TheLibertyBeacon.
Ref: Dr. Annie Bukacek, on COVID-19 (coronavirus) Death
Ref: https:Fee.org/articles/physicians-say-hospitals-are-pressuring-er-docs-to-list-covid1…
No. 4 Evidence shows Covid-19 was created in Wuhan lab in China with “gain of function” weaponization feature. Gain of Function research had been banned in the U.S. in 2014 because of its high risk.
Dr. Anthony Fauci had a relative Covid2 virus sent to the Wuhan lab in China using U.S. taxpayer dollars where it was further weaponized with “gain of function: feature after it had been banned in the U.S.
This has been explained in full detail by Dr. Francis A. Boyle, professor of law and other investigators listed below.
Ref: See Judicial Watch Files Lawsuit seeking Dr. Fauci and WHO records.
Ref: Front Page NEWSWEEK 4/28/2020
No. 5 Mask mandates and lockdowns
According to the article published in the New England Journal of Medicine, masks offer “little if any protection” against virus and masks are “symbolic.”
Ref: https://nejm.org Date April 1st, 2000
Editor’s note: The authors of the NEJM study referenced in this letter have clarified their position that masking is effective and recommended in closed environments. See: doi.org/10.1056/NEJMc2020836.
Ref: YouTube: OSHA Requires a 19.5 Oxygen Levels Face Mask FAILS
Ref: YouTube: NO REGULATION NO VIOLATION.www.thehealthyamerican.com
John Costa
Bandon
