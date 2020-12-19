A Letter To Mr. Rose.
Reading your letter made me think just what planet you're on Sir. Yes there is people that get over the virus with no problems. Thank God for that or we'd be minus 2 Million people as of now. The problem that many people get very sick and lots of them die.
This isn't your common cold Sir. Many people that seem to get over it have terrible lasting affects (maybe for life). What it comes down to is this. I don't want to take a chance on getting it and passing it on to somebody that doesn't get over it. It’s easy to wear a mask and keep distance from people. Too much Fox News can be hazardous to your health.
This is a worldwide pandemic that we've never seen the likes of, so quit being centered about it not being so bad and stay healthy. It's not rocket science to stay away from high risk places.
It's not going to last forever Sir.
Gary Smith
North Bend
