My brother just died from covis19 last month. He was a healthy 42 year old person who never smoked. While in the Umpqua Valley he stopped and ate dinner at a restaurant that was open for inside dining. It’s the only place he had close contact with people that day. Three days later he woke up with a high fever and chills.
He thought he had the flu. He didn't call his doctor because the medical center is closed to the public. On the fourth day he had to be taken into ER because he couldn't breathe. Even with all the medical procedures he got worse by the hour. On day five he went into a coma and that night he died. The doctor told me that my brother had COVID-19 and he couldn't do anything save him.
Anybody out there that's reading this beware. COVID-19 is not just like the flu. It is much more like the flu on steroids.
My brother didn't have any underlying health problem and still died from this virus.
I plead with everyone to do everything you can to prevent getting the virus. Watching my brother die through a glass window has broken me mentally and isn't something I would want anyone to go through.
When you hear people say COVID isn't as bad as the flu don't listen to it because they simply don't know what that virus does to many people.
George Curtiss
