Is COVID-19 worse than the Seasonal flu?
From March 1 to the end of November the CDC indicates that 275 thousand deaths attributed to COVID-19. The CDC notes that there were between 12,000 and 61,000 deaths annually since 2010 caused by the seasonal flu. That makes nine months of COVID-19 4.5 to 23 times more deadly than the seasonal flu.
Unfortunately, we have three more months of what appears will be some of the highest infection rates to get through to have a full 12 months of COVID-19 deaths for comparison.
In 12 months of 2019, 38,800 people died in car accidents in the US vs the 276,000 from COVID-19 in nine months of 2020. The CDC estimates that about 15,000 lives a year are saved by seat belts. Most of us accept the need to wear seat belts, put our children in child safety seats and follow other traffic laws without protesting in the streets that our civil rights have been infringed.
There were around 18,830 homicides in 2018. Of that a percentage of those were caused by illegal aliens (no records of citizenship status were collected). The president declared a national emergency, called up National Guard units and started building a multi-billion dollar border wall in large part to prevent crimes by illegal aliens (Demonstrated by the use of testimonies by family members of people killed by illegal aliens to support those actions).
COVID-19 does appear to be worse than the flu and other negative things we see a lot of news coverage devoted to and accept changes in our daily lives plus government intervention to deal with.
I don’t like seeing the negative statistics on the progress of the COVID-19 virus in the Oregon and Coos County.
I do think it is responsible journalism to report health news of this type and commend the World for providing factual information and local news from reliable sources and on this distressing issue.
Al Dubs
Coos Bay
