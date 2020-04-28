To the citizens of Coos County. As we weather the current world situation, we pray all are well, but we come before you with a request. In the upcoming May election, you will see on your ballot a county wide public safety measure: Measure 6-178 Local option tax for failing 911 radio communications system. Public Safety agencies in Coos County have been relying on a radio system which is at end of service and has failed numerous times. This radio system functions as the activation of emergency services response in Coos County.
Currently, all county fire agencies, most of whom respond to medical and rescue situations in addition to fires, three ambulance districts and 12 law enforcement agencies rely on this system to communicate with each other as well as give and receive vital lifesaving information with dispatch centers. Cellular phones are not usable in a large part of our rural county as a means of fast transfer of this information. State and Federal grants are not available for this specific radio system.
Please, read the ballot information in your voters’ pamphlet, ask questions of your local fire, ambulance and police/sheriff agencies to inform yourselves of this need. Then, we ask you to vote yes on this limited, five-year public safety tax levy to fix this vital radio communications system.
Thank you,
Coos County 911 Radio Communications Advisory Group
Endorsements:
Bandon Fire Bridge Fire
Charleston Fire Coos Bay Fire
Coquille Fire Dora-Sitkum Fire
Fairview Fire Greenacres Fire
Hauser Fire Lakeside Fire
Millington Fire Myrtle Point Fire
North Bay Fire North Bend Fire
Powers Fire Sumner Fire
Coos County Sheriff’s Office Coos Bay PD
North Bend PD Bandon PD
Myrtle Point PD Powers PD
USFS Law Enforcement BLM Rangers
NOAA Law Enforcement Coquille Tribal Police
Coquille PD Confederated Tribes PD
Coquille Ambulance Myrtle Point Ambulance
Powers Ambulance Coos Forest Protective Association
