A recent letter voiced objection to the Department of Environmental Quality allowing an exemption for gas power plants. I do not object. In the rush to remove all traces of fossil fuels some common sense has been lost. If we remove energy generated from all fossil fuels we are left with nuclear, wind and solar power generation as the only candidates for electricity. Nuclear, unfortunately, will not be allowed leaving wind and solar. So as long as the sun shines and wind blows I have power to heat my home. Under the proposed new system if either the wind stops or sun does not shine I freeze in my own home as power will be cut off. Not to mention the extremely high cost of that intermittent power.The emissions from a gas power plant are not a "pollutant" in the normal sense of directly damaging to health. But indirectly as a contributor to global warming. John Kerry and others have said that the elimination of all carbon dioxide emissions by the United States will not measurably impact climate change. For a true impact we may have to forcibly make China and India end emissions as well. I do not recommend war as a method making them change but they may not give up easily.A side note to the letter, I believe FERC paused the permitting for a LNG export facility not gas power plants. The power plant at the Coos Bay site was removed from planning long ago.The climate is changing and may or may not be due to carbon dioxide emissions. If we as a country chose to experiment doing away with all carbon dioxide emissions, it should be done on a well planned approach that includes all issues.
James Innes
Coos Bay
