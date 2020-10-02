Letters Policy:
This newspaper’s letters to the editor are limited to a maximum of 350 words and will be edited for grammar, spelling and blatant inaccuracies. Unsubstantiated or irresponsible allegations or personal attacks on any individual will not be published. Letters containing details presented as facts rather than opinions must include their sources. Writers are limited to 1 published letter per month. All submissions must include the author’s full name, local street address and telephone number (only the name and city of residence will be published). By submitting a letter, writers also grant permission for them to be posted online. Opinions expressed on this page are the writer’s alone and do not represent the opinion of the newspaper or its parent company, Country Media, Inc.
