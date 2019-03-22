Will someone please explain to me why Democrat Congress has come to the conclusion that President Trump's southern border wall is immoral, and yet both late-term, post-term abortions and antisemitism is not?
Also, why is Nancy Pelosi declining to meet with national security and border agents on the actual conditions and accelerating problems at the border? Our country cannot afford the incoming influx of refugees. They have no jobs, shelter, or means of supporting themselves, so who will be left to pick up the tab?
The argument that our ancestors were immigrants is not comparable. They came through legal ports of entry, were given health screens (Ellis Island Hospital), and most often had sponsors. They also assimilated to our culture, and love of country. I am not seeing this happen in today's current situation.
We should be learning from the open borders that have currently turned Europe into a quagmire of problems, an example is Germany. Do your research, study the facts, and don't use emotions as your form of judgement on the problem. And also remember, people do not flee capitalistic countries to socialistic countries, it's the other way around.
Lona Yeiter
Coquille