Faye Newman better worry. Country bumkins is not an insult to the Sheriffs Office. It means Coos County Sheriff's deputies have NO experience in that type of potential threat that will come when Jordan Cove is completed. Sheriff's deputies in this region are trained in search and rescue along with standard law enforcement. They will not have any experience is preventing terrorist attacks by foreign or domestic groups bent on causing major damaged and casualties. Just remember, Faye Newman, that New York's best trained authorities could not stop the Trade Center attacks.
Alan Post
Coos Bay