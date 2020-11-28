I find it utterly ironic that the candidate who was backed by the North Bend Citizens For Good Faith Government is trying to defy the will of the voters in the very first City Council Meeting. When deciding who would fill Mayor Engelke's vacated seat, Susanna Noordhoff was opposed to the voters will in electing the fourth-place runner for council. She decided to put Jonathan Vinyard up. Now, I like Jonathan, but the voter numbers show that Timm Slater should be in the seat as he was only 30 or so off of getting elected anyways. So much for the will of the voters that she was so adamant about in her campaign. It sure seems the James Rose faithful group are still trying to undermine our North Bend government, even after the election to put their people into office. I only foresee more battles with this group as they are undoubtedly upset that their leader James got defeated. We now have an amazing Mayor who will do what’s right and will follow the letter of the law, not act in revenge because they got their feelers hurt.
Levi Clow
North Bend
