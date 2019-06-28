Are you enjoying your fees on your water bill? The city council knew people would just pay it and forget that they tacked it on after voters defeated the fee by vote. A person at city hall told me people have short attention spans and they're not worried about the fallout if any. Well doesn't that sound like Salem and the tax, tax, tax democrats and governor. Well, in a few years they will be back to raise the fees once again. I just sold my house and I'm out of here. Good luck to the citizens of North Bend.
Barney Waldrop
North Bend