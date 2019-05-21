Coos County is entering its third fiscal cycle utilizing a budgeting technique referred to as ’Cost Allocation’, which continues to be a sore point within its departments.
The theory behind Cost Allocation is that fixed costs are the basis upon which county government can’t operate. The Coos County Board of Commissioners (BOC) has identified finance/tax, county counsel, BOC, information technology, maintenance and miscellaneous as ‘cost basis’ departments. All other departments pay a prorated share of those departments’ costs.
The BOC designates each department as either General Fund (expenses exceed their revenue) or Non-General Fund (revenue exceeds their expenses).
General Fund departments, since they have no money to pay their cost allocation are credited from the General Fund for their corresponding debit.
Non-General Fund departments are responsible for their obligation and can be further broken down into profit centers (forestry, parks, and solid waste), and non-profit centers (Coos Health and Wellness (CHW), road, and community corrections).
Profit centers generate revenue from fees for services they perform (parks and solid waste) or goods they sell (forestry). Excess cash can flow through to the general fund.
Non-profit centers are funded primarily from grants and taxes garnered from State and Federal governments whose programs the county contracts to carry out. However; Cost Allocation forces each non-profit center to make a choice; cut services, thus compromising their mission, or secure additional taxpayer funding.
Cutting services because of Cost Allocation could impact the public. CHW supports many organizations that benefit the community. Funding for roads could shrink.
Added taxpayer support constitutes a county ‘stealth’ tax; the replacement funds actually tax dollars; used to supplant prior State and Federal tax dollars diverted for BOC use.
In reality; there’s no incentive among the departments to innovate or excel. General fund departments have no reason to become non-general fund; Non-general fund departments have every reason to become general fund departments, and the Cost Basis departments have no reason to cut expenses.
What’s your suggestion; eliminate roughly $500,000 in services you’ve already underwritten, pay a second time, thus affirming a BOC imposed, unlevied tax, or should the BOC in an act of transparent governance; poll the people they represent for guidance?
Steve Scheer
Coos Bay