From the beginning of the coronavirus epidemic, the Republicans have totally proved their incompetence. Rush Limbaugh said last month, “The coronavirus is the common cold, folks.” Tell that to the thousands who died in China.
Then President Trump said, “We have it under control. It’s going to be just fine.” “By April, you know, in theory, when it gets a little warmer, it miraculously goes away.” Tell that to the people in Washington state who have died. Trump has never shown much regard for fact.
Then Trump appoints the most incompetent member of his cabinet to lead the nation’s campaign against the virus, Vice President Pence. As governor of Indiana, Pence initially bungled the public-health response to an outbreak of H.I.V. in his state. He hasn’t done much better now.
Even within the White House Pence is not highly regarded. “The Office of the Vice President seems way in over their heads,” one White House official said recently. “They don’t know what they’re doing.”
Trump doesn’t know what he is doing. He contradicts doctors and scientists who are trying to fight this disease. The professor of epidemiology at Harvard’s School of Public Health said, “One thing you can say is that federalism is our friend. There are top-notch people in state and local health departments. They are very capable and put out good information.”
Trump doesn’t believe this. Early on he said, “We’re going very substantially down, not up .... We have it so well under control. I mean, we really have done a very good job.” The stock market does not agree with the President. It went down, too, as sign of no confidence in this Republican administration.
Trump can keep lying about coronavirus, but he won’t be able to hide the deaths.
Ralph Mohr
Coos Bay
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In