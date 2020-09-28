On Saturday, Dec. 19, we will host the annual Christmas Shop with the Heroes Program. We are extremely grateful for the contributions we received in the past from local citizens, businesses and community service organizations and we are looking forward to your contributions again this year.
This year the Shop with the Heroes event will look much different as we will not be able to bus kids to the local Walmart. We will still have sign-ups and will do the shopping for the kids based on the information provided to us. We will then have a pickup event, with designated pick up times, that will be limited to only a few kids at a time. Even though 2020 looks a lot different we are excited to be able to help the families within the Coquille School District and to give children from 2 years old through eighth grade a special Christmas.
All of this is not possible without contributions from our community. If you would like to help, please provide your donations in person to the City of Coquille Police or Fire Station or mail a check or money order to 851 N. Central Blvd. Coquille OR 97423. Please make checks payable to: City of Coquille, Shop with Heroes. All donations are tax deductible and all proceeds go directly to the program. For more information, call the Coquille Police Department's office line at 541-396-2114.
Please remember this is to help impoverished Children within our community. Coquille Police and Fire Departments need your help this holiday season, lets pull together and give these kids a great Christmas.
Police Services Specialist Joline DeLosSantos
Officer Jessica Harzan
Coquille Police Department
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In