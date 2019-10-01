It is ridiculous how long is has taken for the Jordan Cove project to become a reality. It should have been operating for at least the last decade if normal permitting was to be expected.
This would have meant over 10 billion dollars and thousands of jobs in the construction of the pipeline and the export facility. If this had happened, Coos County would be over 400 million dollars richer and the state and local governments would have realized over a billion dollars in revenue from annual receipts.
Coos County has had a natural gas pipeline for years now with no problems and Oregon has something over 18,000 miles of pipeline while the U.S. has over 300,000 miles of large pipelines and over 2.1 million total miles including distribution lines. There are LNG storage tanks in Portland and Newport for many decades and dozens of existing LNG storage tanks in other states with no problems.
Right now in North Dakota alone somewhere between 500 to 600 million cubic feet of natural gas is ‘flared’ or burnt into the air daily because it exceeds pipeline capacity. This is by far more damaging to the environment than sending it to an LNG facility to be exported to a country that badly needs this product. It would provide a much shorter route from the only export facility on the West Coast, the Jordan Cove project, to markets in Japan and S.E. Asia than existing facilities on the Gulf or east coasts of the U.S. Gulf Coast major hurricanes are probably just as devastating as the ‘big one’ projected for this area (that might happen tomorrow or 600 years in the future) and yet that hasn’t happened.
The Jordan Cove and Pacific Connector pipeline projects would provide an opportunity to reduce this waste, provide badly needed jobs, and increase revenue to the counties where it is located and to the state also.
Keith Comstock
Myrtle Point